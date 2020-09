Police say the suspect stabbed two people and then likely himself on Barr Lane in Hanover Township last Thursday.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has been charged in Luzerne County after a stabbing incident that left three people injured, including the suspect.

Sandy Parkhurst, 59, of Hanover Township, is charged with aggravated and simple assault and harassment.

Police found him naked at the scene holding a knife before he was apprehended.