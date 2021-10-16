Hanover Township celebrates 250 years

Hanover Township celebrated 250 years, one year later.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a celebration 251 years in the making in Luzerne County.

Hanover Township held its Sestercentennial a year late because of the pandemic, but the virus still impacted the party.

The 250th birthday was held drive-thru style - each car was given a commemorative packet full of materials all about the township and its history.

"We have t-shirts, we're giving away bags, coins, we have gift certificates for local businesses that supported us. The fire department's giving away stuff, the police department, and also the ambulance," said Comm. George Anderjko of Hanover Township.

Visitors were each given a commemorative 250th-anniversary coin at the event in Luzerne County.