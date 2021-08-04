Hanover Area School District suspends in-person classes due to COVID outbreak

The district has been using a hybrid model, mixing in-person learning and online classes. Some students will return for in-person classes on Monday.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hanover Area School District suspended in-person classes for the rest of the week.

The superintendent said classes would be remote for the remainder of the week after 10 people tested positive and more than 80 had to quarantine.

"It's been difficult. My girls definitely learn better in person when they went back for a week they definitely did a lot better with the in-person learning," parent Michele Ponko said.

Parents said the back and forth between shutdowns has been difficult for the kids.

"I feel sorry for the kids. I really do, they are losing out on education. There are some subjects that we, the parents, don't even understand and it's hard," parent Holly Hartley said.

The Hanover Area Hawkeyes aren't alone; Penn State University is also seeing an uptick in cases.

About 150 people tested positive on the main campus in the past week.

The university is continuing with hybrid learning there.

Recently, the state issued new guidance for schools to safely return to in-person learning.

It recommends only counties with low transmission rates consider classes in-person.

"We must stay laser-focused as we continue to move forward together. We're certainly not out of the woods yet, but we are very close," Noe Ortega, Acting Secretary of the State's Department of Education, said.