Hanover Area Memorial Elementary prepares for PSSAs

The standardized tests are back to normal this year after delays and cancellations due to the pandemic. Thanks to some competition, students were excited to study.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The auditorium at Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School was filled with students cheering. Believe it or not, they were preparing for standardized testing.

This is the first time since the pandemic began that the PSSAs are back to normal.

The Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) is a standardized test administered in public schools in Pennsylvania.

The return to normal allows the elementary school to host one of its favorite traditions: PSSA Jeopardy.

“A big part of the year now since COVID is getting the kids motivated. We want them to be excited to try to and do work. I think they were excited today, and it went really well,” said math coach Terry Dravage.

Fourth and fifth grade students competed as teams of seven, answering the PSSA’s practice questions in the Jeopardy format.

"We're learning a lot of stuff in the school year, and this could help you feel confident about winning on the test,” said Bryan Feliciano, a fourth-grader at Memorial Elementary.

The winning teams then went head to head during a school-wide assembly.

It was a close one, but the fourth graders beat the fifth graders and won a pizza party. More importantly, all students gained confidence for the following week of testing.

“Even though we didn't end up winning, it was still really fun to watch the two teams playoff against each other,” said fifth-grader Victoria Araujo, who says she’s ready for the PSSAs.

Dravage helps organize the event and says this is a fun way to prepare the students for the PSSAs.

“We're trying to teach them that they're showing what they know and not to be worried if they don't get the right answer. But to try not to get down when you don't think you're getting anything right. Some of the questions are difficult, so we're trying to get them to do the ones they know and feel good about it," Dravage explained.

The students are already looking forward to PSSA Jeopardy next year.