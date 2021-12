The market took place at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There's only one more weekend left before Christmas, so there's still time to do some shopping.

And that's just what people did in Luzerne County on Sunday.

A handmade craft market was held in the former Sears store at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township on Sunday.

Folks were able to get something for everyone on their list, all while supporting small businesses.