Halloween trunk or treat held in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — A trunk or treat in Kingston helped raise money for kids with special needs.

About 200 children attended this trunk or treat, hosted by Keystone Behavior Services' 'Small Town.'

There were activities both inside and out for kids to enjoy.

Vendors inside gave out candy and other treats, while nearly two dozen cars were all decked out outside.

"I think it's been very successful, it took a lot of planning preparation, but we have lots of people sponsoring the event and are so far within we're doing well," said Danielle Griffin, President, Keystone Behavior Services.

Organizers hope to have the trunk or treat every year in Luzerne County.