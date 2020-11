Pet owners took their furry friends to Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township to show off their costumes Saturday.

KINGSTON, Pa. — It's not just children getting in on the Halloween fun.

A Halloween pet parade was held Saturday afternoon in part of Luzerne County.

Pet owners took their furry friends to Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township to show off their costumes.

Some went the spooky, creepy route and others went for cuteness.