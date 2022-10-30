Halloween fun for children in West Wyoming

In Luzerne County, the West Wyoming Parks & Recreation and West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters hosted a Halloween event for kids with special needs.

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — The event held at West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters was filled with live music, trunk or treating, touch a truck, and some demonstrations from the firefighters at the West Wyoming Hose Company, including one with the firehouse dog.

Organizers say they hosted the event to provide a safe, fun, and educational afternoon for families.

"If it takes them 10 minutes to sit there and look at a truck, we're, we want them to, we want them to just smile, we want them to have fun," said Dave Granteed, president, West Wyoming Parks & Recreation.

The Halloween fun wrapped up around 6 p.m. in Luzerne County.