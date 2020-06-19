Hair salons in Luzerne County get ready to welcome back customers

Many people wanted to be the first to get their hair done when the shops can reopen after three months.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Bob Licata sprayed down the salon chairs at Hair Color Studio on Thursday evening in Pittston Township.

He's taking his first customer as soon as he possibly can when Luzerne County enters the green phase at one minute after midnight.

"So many people were calling me, asking me, 'I want to be here first, I want to be here first,' and I started saying, 'well if you want to be first you have to come at 12:01 a.m.,' and everybody wanted to come at 12:01 a.m.," Licata said.

Diana Lowe is among the first customers getting her hair done here.

She was quick to call and book her appointment.

"Like, almost immediately but unfortunately I had to wait until 5:30 p.m. and not be here at 12:01 a.m. but I'll get here," Lowe said.

Hairstylists at Allure Salon Group in Wilkes-Barre Township are also getting ready to welcome back, but a little bit later in the morning, starting at 9 a.m.

Allure Salon Group is made up of 15 different salons and each has its own room.

"It's perfect for social distancing because each stylist and each salon owner has their own space and they only take one client at a time," owner Karen Kaminski said.

One of those salons belongs to Edward Kelly of Head and Soul Salon.

He is preparing for his first customer in three months.

"I came down to clean. I'm getting everything ready. I'm cleaning everything from head-to-toe I'm a thorough neat freak. It can never be too clean for me," Kelly said.

However, you may have to be patient if you haven't booked an appointment just yet.