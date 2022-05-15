Habitat for Humanity bike ride

Cyclists took part in the 13th Annual Spencer Martin Memorial Bike Ride for Habitat began at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An annual bike ride wound its way through Luzerne County on Sunday.

Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity hosted its 13th Annual Spencer Martin Memorial Bike Ride for Habitat.

WNEP is a proud sponsor of the 35-mile ride.

Cyclists rode to raise money to continue Habitat's effort to eliminate poverty housing in the Wyoming Valley.

"We love the support of the community. We love the support of the Martin family. And we are happy to have people come and support our mission," said Karen Evans Kaufer, Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity.

About 25 cyclists took part this year in Luzerne County.