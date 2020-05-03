Gunshots heard in Wilkes-Barre

Schuler Street has been shut down.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Neighbors say they heard four distinct gunshots from a home along Schuler Street.

Wilkes-barre city police officers and state troopers were called around 8:30 p.m.

Members of the district attorney's office arrived.

Police have not said what they are investigating.

In the meantime, Schuler Street has been shut down.

"I heard what sounded like gunshots about three or four of them," said neighbor Ed Hilla. "Then I saw police and ambulance, that's about it."

There is no word of anyone being injured during tonight's incident.