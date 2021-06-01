Gunfire suspect found hiding in an attic

Police believe Taquil Baley was involved in an armed dispute in Hanover Township in August.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A suspect wanted in connection with a gunfire incident at a gas station last summer is locked up in Luzerne County.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Taquil Baley, 21, of Wilkes-Barre, hiding in the attic of a home on East Blain Street in McAdoo, Schuylkill County, on Tuesday.

Baley is charged with aggravated assault and weapon offenses.