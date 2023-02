Joshua Keziah of Berwick pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder for the deadly 2021 beating.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man has admitted to a brutal beating in Hazleton that later became a homicide.

Joshua Keziah of Berwick pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder.

A judge sentenced Keziah to 18 to 40 years in prison just a short time later.

Police say Keziah beat Frantz Orcel, 38, in Hazleton in February of 2021.

Orcel was left on the street. He died days later.