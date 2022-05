Robert Ball pleaded guilty to several charges after police say he struck and killed a boy in 2021.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A guilty plea in Luzerne County from the driver who hit and killed a little boy riding his bike.

Robert Ball of Hunlock Creek pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, simple assault, and resisting arrest.

State police say Ball struck 7-year-old Gabe Bierly along Bonnieville Road near Shickshinny in March of 2021 and took off.

Ball sentencing is scheduled for June in Luzerne County.