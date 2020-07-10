Guilty plea in Edwardsville murder

Devin Cunningham was one of four people charged with the stabbing death of Joseph Monka in Edwardsville in April of 2019.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wednesday was scheduled to be the first day of a trial at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Luzerne County, but now that's not the case after a guilty plea in a murder case.

Devin Cunningham was one of four people charged with the stabbing death of Joseph Monka in Edwardsville in April of 2019. Cunningham was the only one of the four accused who had not pleaded guilty, and everything was set and ready for a trial with jury selection taking place on Wednesday.

Halfway through jury selection for a trial, Cunningham decided to plead guilty. He pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide in the death of Joseph Monka.

"A man who was a Purple Heart Vietnam veteran known in the community as Grampy, known as a phenomenal golfer. Oftentimes, we get to know our victims after their death, and Joseph was no exception. Nothing will ever bring him back, but we feel like sentencing that have been pleaded out, the work that has been done by the state police and the DA's office and our team are served by the punishment that's been meted out here," said Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino.

Cunningham was one of four charged in his death, including Monka's granddaughter Gabriella Long, Mercedes Hall, and Christopher Cortez.

The group pleaded guilty to killing Monka after he was found stabbed to death. Investigators said $30,000 was missing from a safe in his Edwardsville home.

"We're very pleased that the final chapter on the death of Joseph Monka has been closed. Devin Cunningham accepted a plea today for 40 to 80 years in prison for his role in Joseph's brutal death," Ferentino said.