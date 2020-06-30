Grotto Pizza closes two locations for cleaning after employees test positive for COVID-19

Two workers at Grotto Pizza's Harveys Lake location caught the virus, the third is an employee at its Wilkes-Barre Township restaurant.

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — Tables, chairs, and surfaces both outside and inside of Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake are being sanitized.

This comes after two employees there tested positive for COVID-19.

A third worker, from Grotto Pizza's location in Wilkes-Barre Township, also caught the virus.

In response, both locations in Luzerne County were closed for cleaning.

"It was really important to our business and to the public to get this place going as soon as we could, but we're only doing that once we're sure everything is ready to go," Tony DeCarlo of Grotto Pizza said.

The worker at Wilkes-Barre Township tested positive on Sunday. That was when it was decided to close the restaurants.

"At the Wilkes-Barre Township location the employee there came in for the day... wasn't feeling good and was sent home, did not work a full shift, to the best of my knowledge that was very limited exposure," DeCarlo said.

Grotto Pizza plans on keeping both restaurants closed again Tuesday for a second deep clean.

Reese Thomas of Heat Restoration Incorporated worked here for five hours on Monday sanitizing the place.

"We do the spray down, we allow the chemicals to sit for approximately ten minutes because that's the contact time that it needs in order to be able to kill any active things that are living on the surface," Thomas said.

Grotto Pizza is asking anyone who dined at its Wilkes-Barre Township or Harveys Lake locations over the past week to monitor themselves for the coronavirus.

"We definitely tell you hey, watch out for any symptoms, get tested if you're nervous or you are showing any symptoms," DeCarlo said.

Grotto Pizza hopes to reopen both of its locations in Harveys Lake and Wilkes-Barre Township on Wednesday.