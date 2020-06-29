Grotto Pizza closes two dining rooms

Workers test positive for COVID-19.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Some sobering news about the coronavirus.

A popular restaurant in Luzerne County is closing the dining rooms at two of its locations after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Grotto Pizza has closed the dining rooms at its restaurants in Harveys Lake and Wilkes-Barre Township so they can undergo extensive cleaning.

This news comes on the same day that Allegheny County, home to the city of Pittsburgh, has closed all its bars in response to a spike in coronavirus cases.