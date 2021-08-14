Grocery's store future in question

P&R discounts in Edwardsville are closing their doors, hopefully only temporarily.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — It's the last day to shop at P&R discounts in Edwardsville.

Andy Foose and his family took the drive from Clarks Summit to stock on their favorite items.

"It's about a half-hour drive, but I guess the deals are worth it on some of the stuff you can't even find in other stores. If you ordered online, it would be even more expensive than you find it here. So it's worth coming down," said Andy Foose of Clarks Summit.

On the store's Facebook page this message was posted.

In part, it reads, "The Eynon location still remains closed since April 9th, 2021 until it is determined if it will be repaired by the landlord, if at all repairable. Because the Eynon store was the warehouse for both locations, we are unable to sustain the Edwardsville store."

Back in April, a water main break forced the closure of the P&R location in Lackawanna County. That store is still closed.

"It just makes me really sad. I actually just spoke to the manager a couple of months ago, and I said, you know, you guys aren't getting the snacky things in which those are a big thing and she goes, well we're trying to stay open," said Kathy Sobocinski of Glen Lyon.

"The stores closing. I don't know what I'm going to do. This is the cheapest store around for meat anyway which is the most expensive food item these days," said John Vickerman of Plymouth.

As customers walked into the store in Edwardsville, they were greeted with a sign, letting them know that the store will be closing on Monday. Customers we spoke with say now they'll have to look for another place to shop.

"I'm going to spend a lot more on groceries these days because right across the street, you have the bigger chain store and they have to charge more," Vickerman said.