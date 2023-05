A home was badly damaged by fire overnight in Nescopeck

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Crews battled an overnight fire in Luzerne County.

Calls started coming in around midnight for a home on Warren Street in Nescopeck.

Authorities say the fire is accidental and it started because of a grill on the porch.

Two people made it out of the home as well as a dog.

No first responders were injured overnight in Nescopeck.