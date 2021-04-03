Grant program for hospitality industry in Luzerne County

The program will distribute a total of $3.5 million in grants ranging in size from $5,000 to $50,000 to small businesses in the county.

"We're seeing our numbers go down, but it's now that our businesses need our help. Luzerne County, northeastern Pennsylvania, has been built on mom-and-pop businesses. Luzerne County, northeastern Pennsylvania, has been built on people working together and community standing together. It is now that they need our help the most," said Luzerne County Manager David Pedri.