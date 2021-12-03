Grandson sentenced in beating death of grandfather

Joshua Bacon pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a third-degree murder charge and was sentenced to prison.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man accused of beating his grandfather to death in Luzerne County will spend time in prison.

On Friday, Joshua Bacon pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a third-degree murder charge and was immediately sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison. He has been in custody for nearly two years.

George Bacon was found dead inside his home in Sweet Valley in January of 2020.

Court papers indicate that when they responded, police found Joshua Bacon naked and covered in blood inside the house. They then found his grandfather beaten to death lying face down on the floor.