It was a big day for folks in Luzerne County as the park had its grand opening

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The grand opening for Kirby Park's new inclusive playground in Wilkes-Barre was held Sunday afternoon.

The opening of the new playground was delayed after it was vandalized in early September.

The project has been in the works for nearly two years, with the community raising $520,000 to make it all possible.