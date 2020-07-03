Governor's office seeking undercounted communities for census

The lieutenant governor's wife, Gisele Fetterman, will be sent to areas that have been undercounted in the past.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Not long from now, the U.S. Census Bureau will be taking count of all the people living in each state and all five territories.

The governor's office is now making stops across Pennsylvania to make residents aware of how important it is to complete the census survey.

Representatives from Governor Wolf’s office are targeting the undercounted communities to make sure they participate.

Roughly two hundred people gathered inside the Hazleton One Community Center, they listened to speakers in both English and Spanish explain what the U.S. Census is and why it's so important to complete the survey.

The 2020 census aims to count everyone living in the country and its five territories.

The governor's office is sending the lieutenant governor's wife, Gisele Fetterman, to areas that have been undercounted in the past.

The goal in Hazleton is to reach out to the city's Hispanic community where undocumented residents may decide not to participate out of fear of deportation.

Fetterman says this mission is close to her heart; she immigrated from Brazil with her family and lived in this country for nearly 15 years undocumented.

“I was one of those hard to count populations and I understand the fears that come with that,” said Fetterman. “I was scared of every knock on my door.”

The speakers stressed that the census is confidential, there is no citizenship question on the survey and it's used to determine how federal aid and seats in congress are divided.

“Depending on the size of the population is how much money we get back in Pennsylvania,” said Norman Bristol Colon, the executive director of the Governor’s 2020 Census Commission.

Organizers say the reason the Hazleton One Community Center was chosen is because it is the home of HIP, the Hazleton Integration Project.

Bob Curry is the founding president of HIP, a program created years ago to unite the Spanish-speaking community with the English-speaking residents.

He says by holding the census panel here, the Hispanic community would be sure to show up.

“We've suffered through dramatic undercounts and what that does is it negatively affects and impacts what kind of funding and what you qualify for,” said Curry.