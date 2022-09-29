Governor Wolf touts child tax credit program in Luzerne County

The governor discussed the program, which will give Pennsylvania working families $180 to $630.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf visited Luzerne County, highlighting his $25 million child care tax credit program.

The governor discussed the program at Kiddie Space Heights in Wilkes-Barre, which will give Pennsylvania working families $180 to $630.

"We have got to recognize how important to all of us how important these early years are. To our society, economy, our lives, and the quality of our lives," Governor Wolf said.

At least 221,000 families are expected to benefit from the program.

Pennsylvanians paying for child care services will be able to claim the credit when filing state taxes next year.