Governor Wolf tours Nanticoke apprenticeship program

Gov. Tom Wolf says training the workforce of the future is exactly what Pennsylvania needs.

Example video title will go here for this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf got a first-hand look at the work done at IBEW Local 163 in Nanticoke on Thursday.

"What you do here is really, really important, and you learn things that probably nobody else learns and cannot learn anywhere else," said Gov. Wolf.

The electrical training facility offers apprenticeships for people looking to start their careers. Now a $446,000 PAsmart Grant will give the program a boost.

"It will allow us to outreach to underserved populations, minorities, women, veterans, and so forth," said training director John Nadolny.

"We must work together now to create a pipeline of workers who will be trained to build our future," said Warren Faust of NEPA Building Trades.

The grant not only allows for outreach to help diversify the workforce but also includes building and equipment upgrades.

"The building next door we just purchased, and we're going to expand our lab areas over there. The equipment is very expensive, so part of that grant will go towards equipment so these apprentices can have a good career," explained Nadolny.

Participants in the apprenticeship program will earn as they learn.

"No debt, no student debt. And yet you are going to make a lot more money right off the bat, and you have the chance to make a whole lot more throughout your career. There are few professions that can say that," said Wolf.

The students here were thrilled to hear the facility was awarded the grant. So they are able to continue their education close to home.

"When I initially went into this program, I didn't know what to expect because I didn't know anyone who went through this stuff. In the three years I've been doing this, it's been nothing but fun," said Matthew Magnotta of Shavertown.

About 100 people from Luzerne County and beyond will go through the five-year apprenticeship program at IBEW Local 163.