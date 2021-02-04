Governor Wolf: State teacher vaccination goal reached

The governor says the goal was reached two weeks ahead of schedule.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf stood with leaders in education from the state and Luzerne County for a special announcement about vaccinations at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit in Kingston.

"We set out, I think, a really ambitious goal and that was by the middle of April to have every teacher in Pennsylvania, every school bus driver, every cafeteria worker, every janitor member the janitorial staff in private and public schools, and have early childcare, folks," said Governor Wolf.

Governor Wolf says this COVID-19 vaccination goal was accomplished on Wednesday, two weeks ahead of schedule.

"One thing to make this and organize this and make it available, but it's quite another, absolutely as important, that folks come up and get the vaccine. So, Pennsylvania school employees have gone above and beyond, no question about it, over the past year to help students keep learning. And this was just part of that over, going over and above and beyond the challenges that we have all faced over this past year," said Governor Wolf.

Teachers in Luzerne County were able to get their vaccines here at the Intermediate Unit in Kingston. Some tell Newswatch 16 they are thankful educators and others who work in schools or with children were prioritized.

"Yes, it truly is a sense of relief, and I mean. Obviously, these have been very harrowing times, and we've had the opportunity to hear the two weeks early that this goal has been reached," said Superintendent for the Wyoming Area School District Janet Serino. "We're very fortunate that most of the staff within our own district has taken avail of the shots that were here at the Intermediate Unit."

"Personally, knowing that we are vaccinated and are a priority in this state is something that means the most to all of us," said Vito Malacari, a teacher at Northwest High School who was invited to speak. "It makes us feel supported, and were a part of the greater good, within the state of Pennsylvania, and the country as a whole, getting the vaccine providing me the confidence to be around my kids daily 100 students at Northwest Area."

The governor told reporters he is also prioritizing senior citizens and people in rural areas for vaccinations.