Governor places harsher restrictions as COVID cases increase in Pennsylvania

The restrictions include bars and restaurants operating at 25 percent of normal capacity, down from 50 percent.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf is placing tighter restrictions in response to the COVID pandemic.



Today he warned we could be seeing a spike in cases that would overcome the state's peak numbers in April.



"What we're seeing right now could soon be even worse than what we saw before,” said Governor Wolf during the latest briefing on the pandemic.



The state is implementing stronger restrictions to force that number down.

In particular, bars and restaurants were once allowed to have 50 percent of normal capacity, now that's down to 25 percent.



"As far as the 25 percent, the only thing that would really affect is just sitting at the bar because with the tables we're at 25 capacity anyway,” said Adam Bravyak, an employee at Brews Brothers restaurant in Jenkins Township.

Under the new order, sitting at a bar is not allowed and people can only be served at a booth or table.

A family that was out for a bite to eat at Brews Brothers said they weren't sure how to feel about the new restrictions.



"I'm a little divided on that. As long as you protect yourself and you're careful, do the right thing for you and your family, I think you'll be okay,” said Sean Steele from Jenkins Township.



"It is tough, it's very difficult and it's very difficult and unprecedented situation, you know?" added Lisa Lotana from Jenkins Township.

The governor believes three things are prompting the surge:

- People aren't social distancing.

- Pennsylvanians are returning to the state after visiting hotspot states.

- A lack of national coordination.



There is a 25-person limit on indoor events or gatherings at a restaurant. That number includes the restaurant staff.



Outdoors, gatherings can go up to 250 people and fitness centers can remain open.

The owner of a gym in Plains Township is using his parking lot to help members social distance.



"We are going to do anything that the governor recommends doing, right outside, we have outdoor boot camp, social distancing,” said Experience Fitness owner Kyle McGlynn.

The new order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.