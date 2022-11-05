Gov. Wolf visits high school in Luzerne County

Wolf highlighted a $1.9 billion proposal to fund education in Pennsylvania.

PLAINS, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf stopped by Luzerne County to highlight a $1.9 billion proposal to fund education in the Commonwealth.

He visited Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Plains Township.

Students at the high school were able to share their stories with the governor.

"A good education is a key that will allow me to open doors in pursuit of my dreams. A good education is a building block for positive change. A good education is the cornerstone of a healthy democracy," said Tarim Johnsan, senior.

Besides the money for high schools, the governor's final education budget includes $200 million for special education and $125 million for higher education.