Good news for drivers: Suscon Road bridge to open ahead of schedule

The project is running one full year ahead of schedule and will now be completed by this fall.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A major update to a road project in Luzerne County.

State Representative Jim Haddock posted on Facebook that The Suscon Road bridge project is running one full year ahead of schedule and will now be completed by this fall.

You might recall when we spoke with Rich Roman from Penndot two weeks ago, he told us the road would be able to re-open this fall.

The post by state representative Haddock seems to confirm the good news for drivers.

