Good news at grocery stores for New Years Eve

Now is a good opportunity to treat yourself to a prime New Year's dinner.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The deli counter at Gerrity's Supermarket has seen some business this holiday season, but nothing like it did last year.

"So a lot of our catering is down our catering for Christmas was down Thanksgiving was down for New Year's it's down, we're off about 50% on our catering," explained co-owner Joe Fasula. "However, all those dollars have shifted over to people either cooking at home or picking up smaller prepacked items."

The lack of party platter orders was not a surprise to customers, especially because they think a lot of people have similar party plans to theirs.

"For New Year's Eve I'm going to be alone, but I am going to have lobster," said Dorothy Ragukas of Larksville.

"Not a thing just staying home and making dinner and doing our own celebration at home. Just my husband and I," said Donna Franks of Mountain Top.

Franks is hoping a yearly tradition leads to a brighter 2021.

"New Year's Day pork and sauerkraut, hopefully, it'll be good luck," laughed Franks.

But co-owner of Gerrity's Joe Fasula says it's not all bad news.

Because restaurants aren't able to have indoor dining or holiday parties this year, the price of seafood and other specialty items has gone way down.

"The same thing has happened with the much more expensive cuts of beef," said Fasula. "So for instance, we never carried prime beef before. Beef is graded in select choice, and prime. And we've always carried selected and choice, but prime has always really been reserved for their high-end steakhouses because it's $25 or $30 a pound. We're carrying it now because it is much less expensive, it's much more affordable."