Golden Throne Award brings community together

Someone in the Lake Lehman School District who's gone through a hardship, or donated their time, receives the throne every year.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEHMAN, Pa. — A group in Luzerne County started a new holiday tradition, it's called the Golden Throne, a toilet decorated with Christmas lights.

Someone in the Lake Lehman School District who's gone through a hardship, or donated their time, receives the throne every year.

This year's winner is Rob Wilson, who was diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome.

The recipient doesn't know they're chosen until, well, the crew shows up on their doorstep with the toilet.

"Not only do we get together and have a great time with each other and stuff, and hopefully this year we'll bring it to somebody, their days will be brightened a little bit, and they'll be recognized for something that they don't seek any recognition for, which is important," said Ned Palka, Charter Member of the Golden Throne.

They also donated money they collected this year to Winter Warriors Warmth, which buys socks for veterans.