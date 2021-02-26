In Kingston, a wall that doesn't divide

A wall is usually meant to divide, but at a church in Kingston, it is bringing people together.

KINGSTON, Pa. — In Luzerne County, one wall is bringing people together during this crisis.

A wall is usually meant to divide, but at Dorranceton United Methodist Church in Kingston, it is bringing people together.

“The wall out front I saw as an opportunity for us to reach out to the community and not have a wall being a dividing factor, more as a porch for people to be connected with the church," said Pastor Brian Wallace.

From hats and scarves, gloves, and more, members of the church have been hanging items on the wall for people to take.

“We’ve already, since December 1, have put on the wall, and people have taken up to 500 items," said Pastor Wallace.

The Giving Wall has been around since 2019, but it has become especially popular during this pandemic, helping those hit hardest by the crisis.

“When I put stuff out on the wall, I spend time out there because a lot of people walk by there, there’s a bus stop, people run by there during the day, and on numerous occasions, people will stop by and say this is a wonderful thing for our community. We love our neighbor as we’re taught to love ourselves.”