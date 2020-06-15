Giving back to Wilkes-Barre police officers

Donations were collected for 14 new police shields.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Officers in the Wilkes-Barre police department are getting new protective equipment thanks to efforts by a local DJ.

Donnie Evans, who cleaned up vandalism to the Christopher Columbus statue, collected donations for 14 new police shields.

Each costs about $600.

"I want the officers to be safe, it's a bad world out there," Evans said. "So for them to have this, hopefully, they'll never have to use it."

"It's very uplifting for us and our officers to have people who are out there to help us do our job," explained Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay.

Evans usually hosts a fundraiser every year called "Skate With A Cop" to raise money for the police department.

It was canceled this year because of the coronavirus.