Girls in Aviation Day is getting ready for take-off

To recruit women in aviation, Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree sat in the cockpit with a mother-daughter duo sharing their passion for flying with future pilots.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — Capt. Bridget Van Scoy's life changed the moment she sat in the cockpit.

“It was just love at first sight for me, and from there, it took off,” Capt. Bridget Van Scoy said.

Since the age of 20, Capt. Van Scoy has been flying across the world, serving as a pilot for American Airlines. Flying is more than just her job, it's a trait that runs in her family.

“It wasn't until I discovered aviation and started developing my own passion that I realized how cool and unique and proud I am of my mom to watch her a pilot,” said Molly Van Scoy, an American Airlines first officer.

Molly was inspired at age 13 to join her mom in the cockpit.

Both women are American Airline pilots, and they are both involved in the local chapter of Women in Aviation International.

They have been busy planning this weekend's Girls in Aviation Day at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort.

“To give them the opportunity that I once had, maybe in a different form, but still invite them to the airport, show them the world of aviation that they may not know exists,” said Molly Van Scoy.

Not only is there a pilot shortage in the United States, but about 70 percent of pilots are men.

“It is actually, I think, like 7 percent of not commercially, but aviators are female,” said Capt. Bridget Van Scoy.

“Now, being an adult and being professional, walking into my job every day, I realize that we are still the minority,” added Molly Van Scoy.

While co-piloting Girls in Aviation Day, the mother and daughter hope their love for flying can cultivate a bigger community of female pilots, including the next generation of the Van Scoy family.

“I have a granddaughter that says she's going to be a jet pilot like her dad,” Bridget said.

Girls in Aviation Day will take place at the Wyoming Valley Airport on Saturday, September 23. Activities start at 10 a.m.