Gifts of warmth on display in Pittston

Hats, gloves, scarves, and socks adorn Main Street in Pittston.

A group of volunteers in Pittston made sure everyone who needs some warm clothes has an easy way to get them.

Organizers met Sunday afternoon at the Tomato Festival Lot along Main Street to adorn the poles and meters in the city with hats, scarves, gloves, and socks.

Anyone in need is welcome to come grab the winter gear.

All together, 425 bags of winter essentials were scattered around Pittston.