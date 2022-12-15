Donating gifts to kids in need

Highmark Employees bought more than 100 presents for the Children's Service Center in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — About 100 kids in Luzerne County will receive a gift this Christmas.

Newswatch 16 was here Thursday afternoon as employees got together to load the gifts ahead of Christmas.

"We want to make sure these kids have a good holiday season... Highmark really believes in giving back to the community and these are kids that are local, they're our neighbors so we want to be as generous as we can," said Katie Kemmerer, Regional Affairs Manager.

The Children's Service Center is a mental health care system that offers a variety of services to children and their families in Luzerne county.