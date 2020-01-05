Getting medical and dental care for rural communities

If you live in a county that is remaining under the stay-at-home order, you don't have to wait until your county is yellow before seeking medical or dental care.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — While some rural communities are reopening, many are remaining closed, but health care professionals in these areas want you to know there's still help available if you need it.

"We see both medical and dental patients as well as pediatrics. We are here to serve the under-served and under-insured of the communities, but we make sure to take care of all of our neighbors," said Tiffany Tankalavage, Rural Health Corporation of NEPA.

Rural Health Corporation of NEPA has three dental offices in our area, two in Luzerne County and one in Monroe Township in Wyoming County.

"We're seeing just emergency patients which means pain swelling or bleeding. We're trying to get them out of pain, get the infection under control, stop the bleeding and thing like that," explained Dr. Martin McMahon, dental director at Rural Health Corporation of NEPA.

Patients need to call ahead and be screened before coming to see the dentist. If you do need to get in the chair, it may be different from what you're used to.

"When we use our drills or our handpieces, they create water vapor or an aerosol and the virus sticks to that and stays in the air for two to three hours, so we're trying to eliminate it. So we're not doing any drilling, we're just extracting teeth, pulling teeth, that need to be extracted."

On the medical side, Rural Health is doing other things to help keep people healthy in rural communities.

"We try to see people in the morning that are well and then sick individuals in the afternoon and the sick individuals could just be your typical common cold, anything to a COVID testing which we would do in a drive-thru fashion," Tankalavage explained.