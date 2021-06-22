Gerrity's 'food cougher' enters guilty plea

Margaret Cirko pleaded guilty Tuesday to a weapons of mass destruction charge, a second-degree felony.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The woman accused of intentionally coughing on food in a supermarket in Luzerne County during the pandemic has pleaded guilty.

Margaret Cirko pleaded guilty Tuesday to a weapons of mass destruction charge, a second-degree felony.

Cirko is banned from all Gerrity's locations in Luzerne County, has to pay restitution for almost $30,000 of lost inventory at Gerrity's, and has to write a letter of apology to the store in Hanover Township.

Cirko was arrested in March of 2020, According to arrest papers, Cirko said, "I have the virus. Now you are all going to get sick," before coughing on the food displays inside the store in Hanover Township.

Sentencing is scheduled for August.