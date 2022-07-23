Annual Germania Hose Co. Bazaar in Duryea

The bazaar runs from July 21 through the 24 in Duryea.

DURYEA, Pa. — Some are used to dealing with the heat, and the firefighters at the Germania Hose Company in Duryea say they always host their annual fundraiser in late July.

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the hose company, which also has a dive team that responds to emergencies throughout our area.

The 4-day carnival includes food, carnival rides, and live music.

And while organizers tell Newswatch 16 the heat is something they are used to, they fear it might be hurting the fundraising efforts.

"Well, last year we had a really good year, and we think a lot of it was folks were really anxious to get out after having experienced Covid. This year crowds are a little bit less I suspect the heat has something to do with it, and possibly the economy, you know folks don't have quite as much disposable income, and you gotta make some cuts some places," said Joe Velehoski, Germania Hose Co.

Live music continued until midnight Saturday night from the Sperazza Band and on Sunday the carnival continues from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live music from Tori V and the Karma followed by fireworks in Luzerne County.