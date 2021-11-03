General Store prepares to reopen after fire

A convenience store in Luzerne County is getting ready to reopen this weekend after the business caught fire six months ago.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — There's movement inside the General Store in Union Township again, as coolers are being filled and snacks are hitting the shelves.

The convenience store near Shickshinny is getting ready to reopen this weekend after the business caught fire six months ago.

"Me and my family are very happy to reopen the store again and to sell the community back," said Ajay Shah, the owner of the General Store.

Shah says everything had to be completely redone, from floor to ceiling.

While businesses everywhere have struggled in one way or another because of COVID-19, Shah said business before the fire was going great. He couldn't believe something like this would happen to him.

"I was very shocked because this is my second home, just like my second home. I am always here," Shah said. "So that was already a shock for me to hear about the fire. When I was looking at my store burning, I couldn't control myself."

Shah said within a day, he knew he had to rebuild and serve his community in the Shickshinny area.

"I never lost my hope. I was trying to reopen the store again. Thank God with the support of my family and friends, we are back in business," said Shah.

One by one, deliveries of groceries, snacks, and drinks made their way through the door at the General Store. One of those delivery drivers says he was sad when he first learned about the fire but is happy that the owner can reopen.

"We were really concerned about him because he's been a very good customer for about the last few years with us. Were glad to see him reopen and do well again," said John Hartung, a delivery driver for Team Sledd.