Geisinger holds recruiting event for labor, delivery nurses

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township is looking to fill a number of vacancies and used the event as an opportunity to meet experienced nurses.

"We are really excited to be able to have an opportunity to get to meet these nurses and be able to utilize their years of labor and delivery experience to help on our unit as we continue to see our births increase at Geisinger," said Melissa Williams, OB, Pediatrics, & Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.