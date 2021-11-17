Geisinger launches expansion of hospital in Luzerne County

The expansion is expected to provide for roughly 70,000 new patient visits each year.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Construction of a new Medical Office Building is underway in Luzerne County.

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center plans to make better health easier for patients in Luzerne County by offering specialty services on the hospital campus and increased appointment availability.

The 160,000 square-foot clinic space will be comprised of four floors as well as a lower level.

Geisinger explains the demand for these services is growing among residents of Luzerne County and northeastern Pennsylvania, and the Medical Office Building will significantly reduce wait times for patients.

The development is expected to create approximately 70 jobs and provide for roughly 70,000 new patient visits each year.

Construction of the clinic space is expected to be completed by late 2023.