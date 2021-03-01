Geisinger in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton welcome first babies of 2021

Three babies were welcomed at both Geisinger Community Medical Center and Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

Several Geisinger locations around Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania announced their line ups for New Year's babies.

In Lackawanna County, Geisinger Community Medical Center welcomed Liam Antoniotti as the first baby born on New Year's Day at 8:11 a.m. He is the son of Tori Kerschner of Elmhurst.

He weighed in at 6 pounds, 7.7 ounces.

In Luzerne County, Geisinger Wyoming Valley welcomed two babies in the new year.

Kamden Maurer came first at 7:40 p.m. He is the son of Mikenzee Sims and Anthony Maurer of Plymouth.

He weighed in at 4 pounds, 7.2 ounces.

About an hour and a half later came Emma Usavage born at 8:51 p.m. She is the daughter of Andrea Boedecker and Tom Usavage of Plymouth.