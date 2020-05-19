Geisinger: Health data accessed by employee

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center says some of its' patients protected information may have been accessed improperly by an employee.
Geisinger says it began investigating in March after learning the employee accessed the records of 800 patients.
The health care system says the person no longer works for Geisinger.
Geisinger does not believe the personal information has been used illegally by the former employee but the hospital is providing affected patients with identity theft protection for a year as a precaution.