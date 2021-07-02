Gas leak closes street and store in Wilkes-Barre

Boscov's was evacuated and forced to close for the day.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A gas leak has shut down a road in downtown Wilkes-Barre and forced a department store to close for the day.

Police say the leak is along South Main Street in the city.

The street is closed from Northampton Street to Public Square.

Officials were called to Boscov's around 12:30 p.m. for the smell of natural gas in the area.

Boscov's was evacuated and forced to close for the day.

Police say UGI officials told them there are high levels of gas in the street but so far have not been able to pinpoint exactly where it's coming from.

There's no word on how long South Main Street might be closed.