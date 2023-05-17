Garden center prepares for freeze

The chilly forecast is causing Edward's Garden Center to bring most of its inventory undercover.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — The flowers at Edward's Garden Center are soaking up the sun.

"They're absolutely beautiful now," says owner Edward Kopec.

But tonight, they will be under cover along with hundreds of other blooming plants.

"We will take a lot of plants, and we will lay them own on the ground, and we will cover them with a product called frost cloth," explained Kopec.

The forecast is calling for freezing temperatures, which will likely lead to frost.

Some of the plants here are hardy and can take a chill, but not all of them, especially those in bloom.

Kopec says the expected freezing temperatures aren't the worst part about the forecast for his plants.

"It's not so much the frost burning the plant, but when the sun comes out and hits the frost, that's what'll do the damage," he said. "If it's a cloudy day, we won't have much to worry about, but it looks like it's going to be nice and clear tomorrow morning."

If you have any hanging baskets at home, folks at Edwards Garden Center tell Newswatch 16 you're going to want to bring those inside along with any flowering annuals you've bought over the last couple of weeks.

Just to be safe, folks here at Edward's are going to be using these heaters inside the greenhouses to keep everything warm.

"If you have potted plants on the porch, bring them in. If you've already planted in your yard, cover your plants with a product like burlap or a sheet of some sort. Not plastic, though," advised Kopec.

Even though moving all of these plants and then bringing them back out again is a lot of work for Kopec and his staff, he says that's nothing compared to what big-time growers, like orchards, are going to be doing overnight.

"I feel for them, I mean, they have other means of taking care of their plants, but I feel for anyone in this business that can't protect their plants," said Kopec.