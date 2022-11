Flames broke out around 6 p.m. Sunday night along Edgewood Lane in Butler Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames broke out in a garage in butler township this evening and at home near the Hazleton Owls Hunting Club.

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 that despite having trouble getting to the fire because of limited access due to a bridge with weight restrictions, they were able to knock out the blaze with brush fire trucks.

No one was hurt by the fire. There is no word on what caused the fire in Luzerne County.