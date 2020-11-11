Gamers wait in line for hours for new Xbox

Video gamers waited in line for 17 hours to get their hands on the new Xbox Tuesday in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 caught up with people lined up outside Gamestop near Wilkes-Barre.

Gamers say they camped out to be sure they would get the X-Box Series X released on Tuesday.

If you didn't preorder it, there was only a small number of consoles available.

Newswatch 16 spoke with the first person in line.

"Oh I stood in line for the new Xbox Series X. I've just been wanting for a long time. They ran out of pre-orders, when I found somewhere available, we came up yesterday," said Jared Kramer of Wilkes-Barre.

The new Xbox Series X sells for nearly $500.