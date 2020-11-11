Gamers wait in line for hours for new Xbox

Newswatch 16 caught up with people lined up outside Gamestop near Wilkes-Barre.
Gamers say they camped out to be sure they would get the X-Box Series X released on Tuesday.
If you didn't preorder it, there was only a small number of consoles available.
Newswatch 16 spoke with the first person in line.
"Oh I stood in line for the new Xbox Series X. I've just been wanting for a long time. They ran out of pre-orders, when I found somewhere available, we came up yesterday," said Jared Kramer of Wilkes-Barre.
The new Xbox Series X sells for nearly $500.
A new Xbox Series S, which is more affordable, sells for about $300.