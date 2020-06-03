Game on: Jenk'd Gaming Esports Center open for business in Luzerne County

The Esports industry has grown rapidly. Many colleges including some in our area, are now fielding teams. And now, businesses are getting in on the action.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Traditionally, when you hit up a mall, you were probably here to shop and get a bite to eat.

But an Esports Center to play video games? It must be 2020.

"It's a realm that's accessible to everybody, regardless of race, age, size, even disabilities. It's something everyone can do if they want to put the time into it," said Justin Henn, Officer of Technology.

That realm that Justin Henn speaks of is Esports.

A form of sports competition using video games. According to Forbes, the industry surpassed $1 billion in revenue last year and if that growth continues at its current rate, that number could surpass two billion in the next three years.

That's why Eric Jenkins, decided to invest in Jenk'd - an Esports center and gaming cafe that just opened up at Laurel Mall near Hazleton.

"We are the only Esports Center that we were able to find between Pittsburgh and Philly that is focused on a competitive atmosphere like this," said Eric Jenkins, President of Jenk'd Gaming.

Jenk'd has several consoles, where you can settle into these booths, throw on a headset, sit back in these comfy chairs and play a variety of games including Fortnite, League of Legends and Madden.

The Esports center plans to have large scale tournaments, including one this weekend that could bring out hundreds of gamers from across the area.

Mall management says its new age businesses like this that will keep struggling malls upright.

"With the world of social media and online shopping, now the malls have to adapt," said Rocco Arruzzo, Laurel Mall manager.

"We have to be a destination not only for shopping, but everything else."