FX Vintage Toy Roadshow makes a stop in Luzerne County

Experts were appraising and buying toys.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People traveled to Luzerne County today to get their old toys appraised.

The FX Vintage Toy Roadshow made a stop at the Courtyard Hotel.

Toys experts were there to let people know how much their toys are worth and to buy toys as well.

"We are buying memories. We are buying collectible toys, mostly from the 1970s or before but some newer ones from the 1980s even Transformers, G.I. Joes, things like that," said Mark Leinberger, FX Vintage Toy Roadshow.